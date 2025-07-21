Arizona alums performed at a high-level in NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Led by 2025 first-round pick Carter Bryant, seven Arizona alums competed in the Las Vegas Summer League that concluded on Sunday. Bryant, Oumar Ballo, Caleb Love and Trey Townsend received their first NBA experience this month. Christian Koloko, Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson are veterans who played in the Summer League.

Bryant averaged 7.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, 3.0 turnovers and 3.5 fouls. Bryant shot 27.3 percent from the field, 27.8 percent on three-point attempts and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. NBA analysts and scouts praised Bryant for his versatile defense.

Ballo reunited with Johnson and Larrson in the NBA Summer League. Playing in two games, Ballo averaged 5.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.0 TPG and 1.0 FPG. Johnson and Larsson did not play with Ballo. Johnson did not play in the final two games and Larsson left to join the Swedish National Team for EuroBasket in September.

The stats for Johnson and Larsson do not include games in the California Classic before Las Vegas. Johnson averaged 12.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.0 SPG,1.3 BPG, 1.0 TPG and 4.7 FPG. Larsson led Miami averaging 18.0 PPG and contributed 2.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 4.3 TPG and 2.3 FPG.

Love led Portland in minutes and was second, averaging 15.6 PPG and 5.4 RPG while posting 2.6 APG, 1.8 TPG and 2.4 FPG. Portland signed Love to a two-way contract. Love will split his time between Portland and the Rip City Remix in the G-League.

After playing in 37 games with the Lakers during the 2024-25 regular season, Koloko averaged 7.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 TPG and 2.5 FPG in Las Vegas. Koloko missed the entire 2023-24 season with a blood clot. Playing in the Summer League allowed Koloko to get more playing time to get ready for the 2025-26 season.

Townsend played in only one game for New Orleans in the Summer League, scoring five points with one rebound and one foul. Ballo and Townsend signed Summer League contracts. The other five Arizona alums will all be in fall training camps with the NBA teams they played for this summer.