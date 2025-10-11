Arizona and BYU Make Changes on Friday Player Availability Reporting Update

Punt returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson and defensive back Jack Lutrell were downgraded from doubtful to out for Arizona versus BYU on Saturday. BYU has five players listed as out, linebacker Jack Kelly as questionable and running back Enoch Nawahine as probable for Saturday night.

Nawahine is the only one of seven BYU players remaining as probable from the initial Player Availability Reporting update posted on Wednesday night. BYU lists WR Jojo Phillips, RB Sione Moa, cornerback Marcus McKenzie, linebacker Cho Bryant-Strother and defensive tackle Anisi Purcell as out.

Moa and Purcell are the most significant of the players listed as out for BYU. Moa is third on BYU with 17 carries and fourth with 90 yards and has a touchdown in 2025. Purcell, who is listed as the second-team nose tackle on the BYU depth chart, is eighth on the Cougars with seven tackles and has one tackle for loss.

Kelly is a critical player for BYU who is tied for second on BYU with 21 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, leads the Cougars with four sacks and is the co-leader with one forced fumble. Bryant-Strother, McKenzie and Phillips are not significant contributors for BYU.

Arizona continues to list Kris Hutson as the second-team punt returner behind Patterson. Luke Wysong returned five punts for 43 yards in the win over Oklahoma State last week. Luttrell who is the backup to Arizona starting safety Genesis Smith, hinders the depth for Arizona in the secondary.

Other players of note who are out are defensive lineman Tre Smith who had season-ending surgery on Thursday and tight end Keyan Burnett who left the Arizona football program for the second time. The remainder of the players listed as out for Arizona by the Big XII have not been significant contributors during the 2025 season.