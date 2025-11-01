Arizona and Colorado Both Have Friday Player Availability Reporting Updates

Arizona will be without defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown on Saturday at Colorado. Brown and Groves-Killebrew are the only players on the Friday Player Availability Reporting Update.

Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas was downgraded from doubtful to out on Friday. Thomas is the backup to Amari McNeill, who is also out on Saturday. Second-team defensive Alexander McPherson is among the other players who are out for Colorado on Saturday.

Cornerbacks Teon Parks, RJ Johnson andBraden Keith were upgraded from questionable on Thursday to probable on Friday. Defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, offensive lineman Yahya Attia and wide receiver Sincere Brown were probable on Thursday and left off the report on Friday.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hardge remains doubtful for Colorado. Brown is a starter. Hardge is a second-team WR on the Colorado depth chart. Colorado will be without starting left guard Xavier Hill. Attia is the backup for Hill. The Buffaloes will also be without second-team WR Hykeem Williams on Saturday.

The depth on the Colorado defensive line and at WR will be tested versus Arizona. Colorado is 15th in the Big XII, allowing 427.6 yards per game and 14th in passing, posting 203.5 YPG. Two positions of weakness for Colorado will be further tested with players who are out or likely not to play versus Arizona.

Ayden Garnes is the co-starter at CB with Groves-Killebrew. With Groves-Killebrew out, freshman Johno Price is the next player listed on the depth chart. Michael Dansby and Jay'Vion Cole will likely receive more snaps in place of Groves-Killebrew.

The Gameday Player Availability Reporting Update is two hours before kick off or at about 2:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday. Players are designated as available, game time decision, or out on the Game Day reports. Players who are out for the season are only included for one game.