Arizona and Colorado Have Been Totally Different Teams at Home and On The Road

The difference in production from Arizona and Colorado on the road and at home have been vastly different this season. Arizona is favored to win at Colorado on Saturday. Colorado returns home after a 53-7 loss at Utah last week. Arizona travels to Boulder with a two-game losing streak following the bye.

Colorado has three wins and two losses at Folsom Field in Boulder in 2025. The Buffaloes have lost all three of their 2025 road games. Colorado lost to Georgia Tech, which is currently 8-0 won in the season opener in Boulder and BYU gave the Buffaloes their other 2025 home loss.

Colorado beat Delaware, which is in its first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Group of Five opponent Wyoming and upset Iowa State in Boulder in 2025. The split numbers for Colorado show a drastic difference, but have to be put in context with the wins over Delaware and Wyoming.

Colorado is averaging 26.6 points per game, 377.2 yards per game, 156.2 rushing yards and 221.0 passing yards at home in 2025. On the road, Colorado is averaging 16.0 PPG, 261.0 YPG, 174.3 passing YPG and 86.67 rushing YPG.

Colorado is allowing 19.0 PPG, 406.8 YPG, 204.2 passing YPG and 202.6 rushing YPG at home in 2025. On the road, Colorado is allowing 41.3 PPG, 462.3 YPG, 220.7 passing YPG and 241.67 rushing YPG. Colorado has a plus-four turnover margin at home and minus seven on the road.

Arizona is averaging 21.0 PPG, 370.5 YPG, 261.0 passing YPG and 109.5 rushing YPG in two 2025 road games. The Wildcats average 35.8 PPG, 279.4 passing YPG and 155.20 rushing YPG in five 2025 home games. Arizona raised its home averages with a 48-3 win over Football Championship Subdivision Weber State.

Arizona has allowed 35.0 PPG, 397.5 YPG, 171.50 rushing YPG and 226.0 passing YPG on the road in 2025. At home, Arizona has allowed 14.4 PPG, 251.0 YPG, 124.0 passing YPG and 127.00 rushing YPG at home. Arizona is plus six in turnover margin at home and minus one on the road.

The difference in how Arizona has played on the road and Colorado has performed at home are trends the Wildcats have to break if they are going to emerge with a win on Saturday. At 4-3, two games away from bowl eligibility, the game at Colorado is critical for Arizona.