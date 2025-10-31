Arizona and Colorado Have Changes on Player Availability Reporting Thursday Update

Defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and linebacker Riley Wilson joined offensive lineman Jordan Brown on the Player Availability Reporting Thursday Update from the Big XII. Colorado has several changes and additions to the injury report.

Wilson has dealt with injuries for Arizona throughout the season, but has contributed 22 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one pass defended. Groves-Killebrew had six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in 2025. Groves-Killebrew is a co-starter with Ayden Garnes and Wilson is a key backup.

Colorado defensive tackle Amari McNeill was downgraded from doubtful in the Player Availability Reporting Initial Update to out on Thursday. Wide receiver Isaiah Hardge was downgraded from questionable in the Initial Player Availability Reporting to out on Thursday for Colorado.

Colorado WR Sincere Brown was upgraded from questionable in the initial Player Availability Reporting update to probable on Thursday. Inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown, offensive lineman Larry Johnson III, safety Carter Stoutmire and tight end Zach Atkins are off the injury report for Colorado.

Update on the Arizona-Colorado availability report: CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew not questionable. Linebacker Riley Wilson listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/KWbxshOeUt — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 31, 2025

Colorado will be without starting left tackle Xavier Hill, McNeill is a first-team DT and second-team defensive end Alexander McPherson is also out for the Buffaloes. The depth of Colorado will be severely tested against Arizona.

The Colorado DL will be the most tested without Hudson, McNeil and McPherson. DT Tawfiq Thomas is doubtful. McNeil, McPherson and Thomas all have at least 10 tackles and have combined for 7.5 TFLs and 1,0 sack during the 2025 season.

Colorado is 134th nationally, allowing 217.25 rushing yards per game. Arizona has to be able to take advantage of what projects to be a depleted Colorado defensive line. The Wildcats should be able to wear down the Buffaloes' DL without the ability to rotate as many players in and out of the game on Saturday in Boulder.