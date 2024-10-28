Arizona and Duke to continue series in Las Vegas in 2027
Arizona and Duke will play for the third time in five seasons when they meet as part of an elite double header in 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2027. The Arizona versus Duke game is part of a doubleheader in the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 12, 2027, with Indiana and Kansas.
Arizona, Duke, Indiana and Kansas have combined for 15 National Championships, 14 runners-up and 45 Final Fours. Duke is playing at Arizona on November 22 in the second half of a home-and-home series that started in 2023. Arizona beat Duke 78-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.
Arizona leads the all-time series versus Duke 6-4. Duke won the first meeting versus Arizona 78-47 in 1961. The remainder of the games between Arizona and Duke have occurred since the rise of the Wildcats as a national power. Arizona won its first game versus Duke 91-85 in the Fiesta Bowl Championship game in December 1987.
Arizona and Duke have played twice in the NCAA Tournament. Duke 82-72 in the 2001 NCAA Tournament Championship Game. Arizona won 93-77 in a memorable 2011 NCAA Tournament game. That was known as the Derrick Williams game. Williams had 33 points and 11 rebounds with a pair of memorable dunks.
The Hall of Fame Series was started in 2023. The 2024 Hall of Fame Series will be played in Las Vegas on November 4, Phoenix on November 14, Baltimore on November 15 and New York on December 14. Phoenix will host a doubleheader between the Arizona State and Grand Canyon men's and women's teams in 2024.
The 2027 doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium will be the first college basketball games played at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football team. Allegiant Stadium will host the 2028 NCAA Tournament Final Four later that year. Arizona previously played in the Pac-12 Tournament annually held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.