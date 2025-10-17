Arizona and Houston Changes on Big 12 Thursday Player Availability Reporting Update

Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter was upgraded from questionable to probable and only six Wildcats remain listed as out in the Thursday Player Availability Reporting update from the Big XII. Houston has 13 players listed as out, two questionable and one doubtful in the Thursday update.

Defensive linemen Tre Smith, who had season-ending surgery earlier this month and Jarra Anderson, no longer with the Wildcats, defensive back Gianni Edwards, offensive lineman Keona Peat and tight ends Keyan Burnett, also not with Arizona and Tyler Powell, who is out for the season, are the players listed as out.

Running back Stacy Sneed is out as the only change for Houston on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting update. Sneed is third on Houston with 33 carries for 130 yards in 2025 behind starting RB Dean Connors and quarterback Connor Weigmann.

Wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. is eighth nationally averaging 21.75 yards per receptions on 13 receptions for 275 yards and two TDs is doubtful for Houston. Johnson being questionable and Sneed out would significantly impact the depth o the Houston offense.

Arizona receiver Chris Hunter has been upgraded to probable. pic.twitter.com/GxbenNsbYM — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 17, 2025

Defensive back Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and Dajon Hinton, offensive lineman Jordan Brown, wide receiver Landon Kelsey and tight ends Kellan Ford and Chase Randall, who were listed as out on Thursday, are not on the Thursday Player Availability Reporting Update.

The backup to Johnson, Devan Williams, does not have a reception in 2025. J'Marion Burnette and D.J. Butler are the primary backups at RB to Connors with Sneed out. The remainder of the players listed as out for Houston have not contributed significantly in 2025.

The Friday Player Availability Reporting update will be released at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time, with the Saturday update at 9 AM, two hours before kickoff in Houston. FS1 will televise Arizona at Houston. Arizona should have its full roster of players on the two-deep depth chart on Saturday.