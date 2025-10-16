Arizona and Houston each list 12 players out with several more on injured list

The Initial Big XII Player Availability Reporting Update lists 12 players out for Arizona and Houston, one Wildcat and two Cougars as questionable and one player for the home team that is doubtful for their game on Saturday.

Arizona wide receiver Chris Hunter, Houston defensive lineman Quindario Lee and offensive lineman Derek Joiner are doubtful. Houston wide receiver Stefon Johnson is listed as out. Noticeably missing from the injury report for Arizona are safety Jack Lutrell and punt returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson.

Lutrell missed the game against BYU and Patterson was out last week and two weeks ago against Oklahoma State. Getting Lutrell back helps depth in the Arizona secondary. Luke Wysong returned five punts for 47 yards against Oklahoma State in replacement of Patterson.

Johnson is a big play receiver for Houston who is eighth nationally averaging 21.75 yards per receptions on 13 receptions for 275 yards and two TDs. Johnson is tied for third on Houston in receptions, third in receiving yards and tied for the team lead in TD receptions.

As for Houston, Stephon Johnson being out would a thing for sure.



Third leading receiver for the Cougars and a huge drop off to the next guy. https://t.co/5Fi1go3Hv6 — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) October 16, 2025

The 12 players listed as out for Arizona were also out versus BYU last week. Houston players listed as out have primarily been tertiary contributors. Linebacker Jesus Machado is the biggest contributor with seven tackles, who is out for Houston.

Lee and Joiner have not contributed this season. Arizona will be without starting defensive end Tre Smith, who had season-ending surgery on October 9. The rest of the players out for Arizona have made minimal to no contributions this season.

The next update will be on Thursday at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time, with another at the same time on Friday and the final one at 7 AM on Saturday. Arizona will have most of its roster healthy entering the game on Saturday at Houston.