Arizona and Kansas Each Have Slight Changes on Player Availability Reporting

Arizona downgraded wide receiver Chris Hunter from questionable to doubtful and Kansas added tight end Crason Bruhn to the Thursday Big XII Player Availability Reporting update ahead of their game on Saturday.

Arizona previously listed defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown as out and defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaye as questionable on the initial Player Availability Reporting update on Wednesday.

Groves-Killebrew and Hunter are the lone starters on the injury report for Arizona. Groves-Killebrew will miss his second consecutive game and has six tackles and a 0.5 sack in six 2025 games. Hunter is third on Arizona with 18 receptions and fourth 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas previously listed cornerback Jameer Moore, DL Jason Strickland, TE Conlee Hovee and WRs Jaden Nickens and Donald Collier as out on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will be without CB Syeed Gibbs in the first half. Gibbs was ejected for targeting in the second half of the 38-21 Kansas win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Gibbs is the most significant player on the Player Availability report for Kansas. Gibbs has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 2.0 quarterback hurries. Kansas lists Gibbs as the starting hawk which is a hybrid linebacker and defensive back.

Brown only received snaps against Oklahoma State in 2025. Okundaye has one pass breakup in five games played in 2025. Neither Brown nor Okundaye are on the two-deep Arizona depth chart. Updates could still be made to the injury report by Arizona or Kansas on Friday and game day on Saturday.

Groves-Killebrew is listed as a co-starting CB with Ayden Garnes. Expect Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby to receive more snaps on Saturday against Kansas with Groves-Killebrew out. Tre Spivey has scored on the third Arizona play from scrimmage in each of the past two games and is listed as the co-starter with Hunter.