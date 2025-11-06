Arizona and Kansas Mostly Healthy on Initial Player Availability Reporting Update

Arizona Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown are out and defensive lineman Eduwa Okundaya are wide receiver Chris Hunter are questionable for the game versus Kansas on Saturday, per the Big XII Initial Player Availability Reporting update.

Groves-Killebrew has six tackles and a 0.5 sack in six games during the 2025 season. Groves-Killebrew will be out for the second consecutive game. Hunter has 18 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Brown has played in one game and Okundaye has participated in five contests in 2025.

CB Jameer Moore, DL Jason Strickland, WRs Donald Collier and Jaden Nickens and and tight end Conlee Hovey are out for Kansas. Kansas will be without Syeed Gibbs in the first half. Gibbs was ejected for targeting in Kansas' 38-21 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Gibbs is listed as the starting hawk, a hybrid of a defensive back and linebacker. In six games in 2025, Gibbs has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 2.0 quarterback hurries. Gibbs transferred to Kansas from Georgia Tech, where he had 22 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, one pass defended and 2.0 forced fumbles in 2024

Not much of note for KU on the initial availability report. pic.twitter.com/vVcoZelEvb — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) November 6, 2025

Players who are out for the season are not included on the injury report. Arizona has stayed mostly healthy with defensive end Tre Smith the most significant loss for the 2025 season. The Thursday Player Availability Reporting update will be published by the Big XII at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time.

The updates can change later in the week. Groves-Killebrew was not in the initial Player Availability Reporting update posted last week for the Colorado game. Groves-Killebrew did not play versus Colorado. Arizona is mostly healthy for Kansas on the initial Player Availability Reporting update.

Kansas also appears to have its full roster of players on its two-deep depth chart after Gibbs sits out the first half. Gibbs is a key player on the Kansas defense. Expect Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege to try and target Gibbs' replacement during the first half.