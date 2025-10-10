Arizona and Noah Fifita Face By Far Its Biggest Game Offensively Versus BYU

BYU will be the biggest test for Arizona and quarterback Noah Fifita when the Cougars and Wildcats play on Saturday in Tucson. BYU is 12th nationally, allowing 147.4 passing yards per game, eighth with a 99.62 opponent passer rating and fifth, permitting only two touchdown passes in 2025.

Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus asked about Arizona playing BYU to watch when Arizona has the ball..."Can Noah Fifita continue carrying the Wildcats on his back against BYU’s man coverage?"

PFF grades the BYU secondary 27th nationally with an 89.7 coverage grade while playing man 33.6 percent of the time, which is the 33rd highest rate in the country per Chadwick. Conversely, Fifita has an 87.5 passing grade, 12th nationally and is tied for sixth among Power Four QBs with 11 big-time throws per Chadwick.

Fifita accomplished his high rankings with a group of receivers that is 100th nationally, with a PFF receiving grade of 63.3 and 105th in EPA per pass at -0.123. Chadwick also stated Fifita is tied for sixth with five big-time throws against man coverage and his 79.5 passing grade against man coverage is in the top 20 nationally.

East Carolina QB Katin Houser, who completed 25 passes in 42 attempts for 285 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, has had the most production passing against BYU in 2025. BYU has not allowed more than 142 passing yards in any of its other four 2025 games.

Fifita is completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,341 yards, 13 TDs, three interceptions and 155.82 passer rating in 2025. All of those numbers are better than what BYU is allowing in 2025. Fifita has thrown for over 250 yards and multiple TD passes in each of three of the past four games for Arizona.

Hawaii, which is 41st, allowing 187.7 passing yards per game in 2025, is the top pass defense Arizona has played through its first five games this season. BYU is the biggest challenge Arizona and Fifita have faced offensively through its first half of the season.