Arizona and Noah Fifita have complex task versus SMU pass defense

Arizona and Noah Fifita face an SMU defense that is 135th nationally (second to last), allowing 284.7 passing yards per game, but seventh with 17 interceptions. Arizona should be successful passing against SMU, but Fifita has to take care of the ball.

SMU allowed a season high 440 passing yards to Baylor in the season opener, three other opponents threw for over 300 yards and another seven had over 200 yards. The Mustangs had six 2025 games with multiple interceptions. SMU only had one interception in its final two games.

SMU allowed 256.4 passing yards and nine TDs with 14 interceptions in their wins. The Mustangs allowed 341.3 passing yards, 14 TDs and three interceptions in their losses. Avoiding interceptions is critical for Arizona and Fifita against SMU.

Converse to SMU, Arizona is fourth nationally allowing 155.9 passing yards per game, third permitting nine TDs and tied for fifth with Maryland, producing nine interceptions. Arizona defensive backs Jay'Vion Cole, Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes are tied for 23rd nationally with four interceptions.

College football has longer seasons than it used to, but take this in the spirit in which it is intended:



Only one Arizona player has been the primary QB for two 9-win seasons.



His name is Noah Fifita. pic.twitter.com/K7LWnL6RYL — Anthony Gimino (@AGWildcatReport) November 29, 2025

Arizona and SMU common opponent

Baylor was the one common opponent between Arizona and SMU in 2025. Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson is second nationally, averaging 306.8 passing YPG. Robertson completed 22 passes in 33 attempts for 162 yards, one TD and two interceptions, one that Jabari Mann returned for a TD in a 41-17 Arizona win.

SMU safety Ahmaad Moses is seventh nationally with five interceptions and tied for 12th with Keionte Scott of Miami with 110 return yards. Three other Mustangs have at least two interceptions in 2025 and a total of 10 have intercepted a pass in 2025.

Fifita has completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,963 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 39-14 loss at Iowa State is the only game Fifita has thrown an interception in 2025. Fifita threw 11 TDs and one interception in his last five games.

The way Fifita closed the season, he should be a difficult matchup for the SMU defense. Fifita rarely throws interceptions. Fifita had a streak in the middle of the season throwing 10 TDs without an interception. Arizona and Fifita against the SMU pass defense is a matchup to watch in the Holiday Bowl.