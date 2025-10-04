Arizona and Oklahoma State Changes in Player Availability Reporting Update

Arizona and Oklahoma State both had several changes on the Player Availability Reporting update on Friday by the Big XII. Some players are new to the Friday Player Availability Reporting update and others had changes in their status entering the game on Saturday.

Arizona kick returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson was downgraded from questionable in the update on Thursday night to out on the Player Availability Reporting update on Friday. Defensive back Gavin Hunter and offensive lineman Ise Matautia, who were listed as questionable on Thursday, are no longer on the injured list.

Arizona defensive back Michael Dansby joined WR Tre Spivey, listed as questionable on Saturday. The remainder of the Arizona Player Availability Reporting update on Friday has no changes. Arizona loses its punter returner with Patterson out. WR Kris Hutson is listed as the second-team punt returner behind Patterson.

Oklahoma State has significant changes on its depth chart. Running back Freddie Brock IV who is probable is the only player on the Oklahoma State injury report not listed as out. Thirteen Oklahoma State players are listed as out against Arizona on Saturday.

Latest Arizona availability report: receiver Tre Spivey and cornerback Michael Dansby listed as questionable.



Jeremiah Patterson is listed as out, so Arizona will have a new punt returner against Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/kTGNmyjwFj — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2025

Oklahoma State defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas and TE Will Monney, who were listed as doubtful on Thursday, are out on the Friday update. DT Jaleel Johnson, outside linebacker Taje McCoy and TE Josh Ford were downgraded from questionable on Thursday to out on the Friday update.

Safety David Kabongo who was not previously on the list in the initial player availability reporting update on Wednesday or Thursday, was listed as out for Oklahoma State. Kabongo and McCoy are tied for seventh on Oklahoma State with 12 tackles and the former has one fumble recovery.

Patterson, Dansby and Spivey are the biggest names on the injury list for Arizona. Dansby and Spivey are both co-first team players for Arizona on the depth chart. Losing either or both would require other players to step up for Arizona, who have not played as many snaps during the 2025 season.