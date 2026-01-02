Arizona and SMU have been adept forcing turnovers through 2025 season

Arizona leads the nation with a plus 1.33 turnover margin per game and SMU is eighth, averaging 0.92 turnovers per game more than their opponent. Turnover margin will be more critical than usual when Arizona plays SMU in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night in San Diego.

Arizona forced 28 turnovers and lost 12 in the 2025 regular season. The Wildcats were fifth nationally with 19 interceptions and tied for 22nd with nine fumble recoveries. Arizona had a plus-16 turnover margin in its nine wins and was even in its three losses.

Arizona forced multiple turnovers in six 2025 games. During its five game winning streak to finish the season, Arizona forced 15 turnovers and committed four. In its 23-7 win over Arizona State in the last game of the regular season, Arizona forced five turnovers and committed one.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings could provide Arizona with opportunities for interceptions. Jennings threw 10 interceptions in 2025 after 11 in 2024 in his two seasons as the SMU starting QB. Jennings threw an interception in all but three 2025 games. SMU won all three games when Jennings did not throw an interception.

SMU forced 27 turnovers and committed 16 during the 2025 season. The Mustangs had 17 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. SMU threw the 10 interceptions by Jennings and lost six fumbles during the 2025 season.

SMU lost to TCU and California in the only games they had a negative turnover margin in 2025. The Mustangs were minus one against the Horned Frogs and Golden Bears. SMU beat East Texas A&M and Clemson with even scoring margins. The Mustangs are 6-2 when they have a positive scoring margin in 2025.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita seems more likely to avoid turnovers than Jennings. Fifita has thrown five interceptions in 385 pass attempts during the 2025 season. If either team has a significant edge in turnover margin on Friday, it should have a significant impact in the Holiday Bowl.