Arizona and West Virginia are near mirror image struggling teams
Arizona and West Virginia are 3-4 overall and bring two-game losing streaks into their game on Saturday with injuries significantly impacting their rosters. Arizona lost starting linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes for the remainder of the 2024 season.
West Virginia could be without starting quarterback Garrett Greene on Saturday. If Greene doesn't start Chandler, Hamilton alum Nicco Marchiol is the expected starter for West Virginia. Greene and Marciol have both struggled this season. West Virginia is 87th nationally averaging 204.6 passing yards per game.
West Virginia completed 60 percent of their passes this season only once versus an FBS opponent. FCS Albany is the only game West Virginia has played versus a non-Power Conference opponent in 2024. Green and Marciol have combined to complete 56.2 percent of their pass attempts in 2024.
Greene did not play in the second half versus Kansas State. Marciol completed six passes in 13 attempts for 58 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the second half. Greene has been an inconsistent passer all season with six TDs and eight interceptions versus Power Conference opponents.
West Virginia will challenge Arizona on the ground. The Mountaineers are fifth in the Big XII and 25th nationally averaging 202.14 rushing yards per game. Greene potentially missing the game versus Arizona hurts West Virginia on the ground. Greene leads West Virginia with 471 rushing yards and is third with three TDs.
Arizona is struggling offensively. The Wildcats are 13th in the Big XII averaging 389.4 total yards per game. That includes 627 total yards in the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. Arizona had a season-low 245 total yards and 4.08 yards per play in its 34-7 loss to Colorado on Saturday.
Arizona will face the second-worst defense in the Big XII three weeks after scoring 22 points and one TD versus Texas Tech who is last allowing 36.1 points per game. West Virginia allows 28.7 PPG. The Mountaineers are 13th in the Big XII allowing 382.0 yards per game. West Virginia has allowed over 400 yards three times this season.
Arizona is 13th in the Big XII allowing 27.6 PPG and 10th allowing 362.0 yards per game. The slight discrepancy between where Arizona ranks in scoring and total defense is turnovers. Arizona is tied for last in the Big XII with 15 turnovers this season. The Wildcats have 10 turnovers in October. That is twice more than any other Big XII team.
Arizona and West Virginia is a match-up of teams with embattled coaches. Neal Brown is 34-33 in his sixth season at West Virginia. Brent Brennan is 3-4 in his first season with Arizona and 37-52 overall as a head coach. Impatient Arizona fans already want Brennan fired.
One coach will emerge with a win and some amnesty on Saturday. The losing coach will continue to be criticized by their fan base. The flaws of a program cannot be fixed with one game and a loss will not does not end the season. Arizona and West Virginia both have a chance to build momentum with a win.