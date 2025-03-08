Arizona announces 2 2025 football games moving from Saturday to Friday

Arizona announced on Friday morning its game versus Kansas State has been moved to September 12 and the Arizona State contest will be on November 28 as they were moved from Saturday to Friday. Arizona and Kansas State will be playing on Friday night for the second consecutive season.

Per the official Arizona press release the games versus Kansas State and at Arizona State will be televised on either ESPN or Fox. Arizona State and Kansas State are the only two Arizona games that will be played on a day other than Saturday during the 2025 season. Arizona opens the season hosting Hawaii on August 30.

No game times or television networks have been announced for Arizona games in 2025. In addition to Kansas State, Arizona also played on Friday night at Utah in 2024. The Kansas State game started at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time on Fox in 2024 and the kickoff at Utah was at 8 PM MST on ESPN.

The Territorial Cup has been frequently played on the Friday during Thanksgiving weekend since the late 1980s. Arizona State ended a three-game losing streak to Arizona last season. Last year was the first game in the series with Kansas State that was played in Manhattan after the previous eight were in Tucson.

Arizona and Kansas State will be playing a non-conference game for the second straight season. The pair of Wildcats scheduled their home-and-home in the last two seasons before Arizona joined the Big 12. Arizona leads the all-time series with Kansas State 5-2-1. The Wildcats played each other for the first time since 1978 in 2024.

Arizona State and Kansas State could be the most difficult games for Arizona in 2025. The Sun Devils and the Wildcats are both in most sites way-too-early top 25s. Arizona will attempt to improve from a 4-8 season after beginning 2024 in the top 25. In addition to Hawaii, Arizona hosts Weber State in its other 2025 non-conference game.