Arizona announces 6 alums will play in NBA Summer Leagues

Arizona basketball alums Oumar Ballol, Carter Bryant, Keshad Johnson, Pelle Larsson, Caleb Love and Trey Townsend are playing in the NBA Summer Leagues that begin on Saturday in Salt Lake City Utah and the California Classic in San Francisco through July 8 and in Las Vegas from July 10-20.

Arizona alums will begin summer league play in a big way in the California Classic with the Miami Heat with Ballo, Johnson and Larssen playing for the Heat against the San Antonio Spurs and Bryant at 1:30 PM Mountain Standard Time from the Chase Center in San Francisco on NBATV.

The California Classic also plays on Sunday afternoon before a break on Monday and concludes on Tuesday. Townsend will make his NBA Summer League debut on July 10 at 12:30 PM MST at the Thomas and Mack Center for the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN2.

Caleb Love will play in his first NBA Summer League game with the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors at Thomas and Mack at 8 PM on ESPN. Each team plays in four scheduled games plus one in the consolation round or playoffs of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

NBA Summer League 🔜🐻⬇️



Salt Lake City: July 5-8

California: July 5-8

Las Vegas: July 10-20 pic.twitter.com/qG5nQ3jVx5 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) July 5, 2025

Another game of note is Love and Townsend reuniting on July 14 at 7 PM MST on ESPN when Portland plays New Orleans at the Pavilion adjacent to Thomas and Mack. The consolation round of the NBA Summer League is July 18 and 19, with the playoffs also beginning on July 19.

Bryant has a guaranteed contract with San Antonio as a first-round pick. Ballo is trying to earn an invite to training camp and Johnson and Larsson are in their second seasons with Miami. Love signed a two-way contract with Portland and Townsend is trying to earn a training camp invitation from New Orleans.

Every game in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League will be televised on the ESPN family of networks or NBATV. The six alums in Las Vegas give Arizona a big presence, albeit on four teams. The Las Vegas NBA Summer League Championship Game is at 7 PM MST on July 20 on ESPN.