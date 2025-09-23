Arizona Announces complete 2025-25 Big XII Schedule

Arizona knows its complete 2025-26 basketball schedule with the release of the conference slate by the Big XII on Tuesday. Utah will host Arizona in the Big XII season opener on January 3. Arizona will play its first 2026 Big XII home game on January 7 against Kansas State.

The first six 2025-26 Big XII games will alternate between road and home. Arizona is at TCU, hosts Arizona State and is at Central Florida before a two-game homestand versus Cincinnati and West Virginia. Arizona will play at Arizona State and BYU to conclude January and its first 2026 two-game road trip.

Arizona begins February hosting Oklahoma State, playing at Kansas on February 9 with a 7 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff on ESPN Big Monday, returns home to host Texas Tech on February 14 and BYU on February 18. Arizona plays at Houston and Baylor before hosting Kansas to conclude February.

Arizona hosts Iowa State on March 2 in the final 2026 Big Monday and a rematch of their memorable overtime game in 2025 and finishes the season at Colorado on March 7. The Big XII Tournament is March 10 through 14 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Arizona was the 2024 Big XII Tournament runner-up.

2025-26 Big 12 Schedule 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FLOBTHd47o — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) September 23, 2025

In addition to Iowa State and Kansas, the Arizona game at BYU on January 26 is also on Big Monday. Other than the three Big Monday games, the remainder of the 2026 Big XII conference schedule will have gametimes and television designations named at a later date.

Arizona will begin the 2025-26 regular season against defending National Champion Florida in Las Vegas. Arkansas, Arizona, Auburn, Tennessee and TCU are the only teams who are playing 2025 National Finalists Florida and Houston during the 2025-26 season. Arizona will play the last three national champions in 2025-26.