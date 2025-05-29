Arizona announces kickoff times and TV outlets for 1st 3 2025 games

Arizona announced the game times and television networks for their first three 2025 games on Thursday. Arizona hosts Hawaii on August 30 in the season opener, Weber State on September 6 and Kansas State on September 12. The three games will be televised on three different networks.

Hawaii at Arizona will kick off at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on TNT. Arizona has won five of the six games played against Hawaii in the all-time series. Hawaii beat Arizona 45-38 in Honolulu for their only win in the series the last time the teams played in 2019. Arizona has played four times at Hawaii, with the other two games in Tucson.

Arizona beat Hawaii 57-7 in 1952 in the second game in their all-time series and first in Tucson. The Wildcats beat the Rainbows 47-28 in the other game in Tucson in the series. Arizona and Hawaii will be playing in Tucson for the first time since Dick Tomey, who coached both programs, died in May 2019.

Hawaii finished 5-7 during the 2024 season and is 13–25 in three seasons under head coach Timmy Chang, who was a legendary quarterback for the Rainbows. Hawaii lost 16-13 versus UCLA in their only game against a power conference team during the 2024 season.

Arizona and Football Bowl Subdivision Weber State will play for the first time with a 7:00 PM MST kickoff on ESPN+. Weber State finished 4-8 in 2024. Northern Arizona beat Weber State 27-6 in their only 2024 common opponent with Arizona. Arizona beat NAU 22-10 in 2024.

Kansas State at Arizona will kick off at 6:00 PM MST on Fox. The game is designated non-conference because it was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Arizona will attempt to avenge a 31-7 loss at Kansas State in 2024. Arizona leads the all-time series versus Kansas State 5-2-1, with 2024 the only meeting in Manhattan.