Arizona announces more coordinator changes for 2025
After reports emerged earlier this week that offensive coordinator Dino Babers would return in 2025, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced defensive coordinator Duane Akina will remain as the secondary coach and special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzalez will be re-assigned.
The changes to the three top jobs on the coaching staff come following Arizona finished 4-8 in 2024 after being ranked 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and US LBM coaches polls. The vast changes come less than a year after Brennan was hired to succeed Jedd Fisch as Arizona head coach.
Akina, Babers and Gonzalez are all veteran coaches and coordinators with decades of experience. Babers came to Arizona after being fired as the head coach at Syracuse and Gonzalez was hired by Brennan after previously being the head coach at New Mexico. Babers will not stay on the Arizona staff.
Arizona finished 115th nationally averaging 21.8 points per game and 98th posting 354.5 total yards per game. Tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins replaced Babers as the play caller after Arizona lost 34-7 at Kansas State in the third game of the season. Arizona won 23-10 at Utah in Adkins first game as play caller.
Akina had to adjust to losing three starters on defense. Arizona was 110th nationally allowing 31.8 PPG and 109th with opponents averaging 413.0 total yards per game. Cornerback Tacario Davis was named second-team All-Big XII on Thursday and safety Dalton Johnson was named All-Big XII honorable mention.
The new coordinators are likely to want to bring in their own position coaches. Running backs coach Alonzo Carter with his connection to Brennan and wide receivers coach Bobby Wade as the the all-time Arizona leading receiver until his record was broken by Tetairoa McMillan are most likely assistant coaches to be retained.