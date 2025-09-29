Arizona Announces Prime Time Kickoff Versus BYU with Television coverage

BYU at Arizona will kick off at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2 as announced on Monday. Arizona fell to 3-1 after a 39-14 loss at Iowa State on Saturday. BYU is 4-0 and is ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

Arizona has played three games this season with prime-time kickoffs on a national TV network. The game against BYU will be the fifth game overall on a national TV network. Arizona hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday with a noon kickoff on TNT.

Arizona previously played at 7:30 PM MST on TNT in the season opener versus Hawai'i, 6:00 PM on TNT on September 12 against Kansas State and 4:00 PM versus Iowa State on Saturday. The Kansas State at Arizona game had the eighth-highest ratings in week three with 1.9 million viewers.

Arizona has 12 wins, 13 losses and one tie in its all-time series versus BYU. BYU beat Arizona 41-19 in Provo in 2024. The 2025 season will be the first time BYU has played at Arizona since a 28-23 win in 2018. Arizona has lost four consecutive games to BYU in Provo, Las Vegas, Tucson and Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona has not defeated BYU since a 31-21 win in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl. The 2008 Las Vegas Bowl win for Arizona was in their first postseason game since the Wildcats defeated Nebraska 23-20 to conclude the 1997 11-1 and set the program standard for wins in one season.

BYU hosts 2-3 West Virginia on Friday with a 7:30 PM MST kickoff on ESPN. The Cougars will play on one of the traditional ESPN networks for the fifth time in 2025 at Arizona. The earlier Eastern Daylight Time kick-off will allow Arizona and BYU to play in front of a great audience.