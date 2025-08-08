Arizona appears 3 times on ESPN best non-conference games among Top 25 teams

The November 19 game at Connecticut was named in the "Men's NCAA basketball early top 25 teams: Best nonconference games" for Arizona by ESPN on Tuesday. Arizona is mentioned as the top non-conference game for Florida and UCLA as well.

Arizona is also mentioned as the top non-conference game for Florida and UCLA. The defending national champion Gators and Wildcats open the season on November 3 in Las Vegas. Arizona and UCLA play on November 14 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The games versus Connecticut, Florida and UCLA are half of the challenging non-conference schedule for Arizona that has been announced. Arizona also hosts Auburn on December 6, plays Alabama in Birmingham on December 13 and versus Diego State in Phoenix on December 20.

San Diego State is the only one of those six teams not ranked in the ESPN early top 25 teams. ESPN named SDSU with Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas, as the teams next in line for the top 25. Florida, who is second in the ESPN Early Top 25, is the highest-ranked team on Arizona's 2025-26 schedule.

"We'll mention the UCLA-Arizona rivalry game later, don't worry. The Wildcats are also going across the country to face the Huskies in a true road game a couple weeks into the season, and we're looking forward to a lot of individual matchups: How will Koa Peat fare against Alex Karaban? Can Brayden Burries defend Solo Ball? Are Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka going to win the battle inside against Tarris Reed Jr.?" Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Connecticut is fourth in the ESPN Early Top 25, Auburn is 14th, UCLA 15th and Alabama 17th. Big XII teams Houston, who is third; BYU, sixth, Texas Tech, 10th Iowa State, 18th and Kansas, 21st, are also in the ESPN Early Top 25. Arizona will have one of the most difficult schedules nationally in 2025-26.

Travelling to UConn for a midweek game five days after playing against UCLA in Inglewood will be challenging. Arizona will probably leave for Storrs the day before the game, which will likely be less than four days after returning from Los Angeles.

Tommy Lloyd should have an idea on his lineup by the time Arizona plays at UConn with the Florida and UCLA games behind them. The November gauntlet will quickly place Arizona five-star freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat in elite competition.