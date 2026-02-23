Arizona ascends in both national polls after wins over 2 ranked teams

Arizona moved up from fourth to second in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released on Monday. Duke is first in both polls after a dominant win over Syracuse and upsetting previous number one ranked Michigan last week.

Duke received 771 points and 27 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Arizona received 733 points and the other four first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Michigan dropped to third with 723 points in the USA Today Coaches poll.

After losses to Arizona and Iowa State last week, Houston dropped to fourth with 647 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa State is fifth with 629 points. Arizona hosts 12th ranked Kansas on Saturday. Kansas dropped only two spots this week after losing 84-68 at home to Cincinnati.

Texas Tech fell three spots to 16th after losing at Arizona State and BYU is 23rd among the other Big XII teams in the USA Today Coaches poll. Other ranked teams Arizona has played this season are number six Connecticut, seven Florida and 18 Alabama.

Associated Press Top 25

Duke is also first in the AP Top 25 with 1,520 points and 56 first-place votes. Arizona is second in the AP Top 25 with 1,439 points and five first-place votes. Duke and Arizona were the only teams to receive first-place votes in the AP Top 25.

Michigan is third in the AP Top 25 with 1,433 points, followed by Iowa State with 1,272 points and Houston with 1,251 to complete the AP Top Five. Connecticut is sixth and Florida is seventh in the AP Poll. By the end of the regular season, Arizona will have played the teams currently ranked fourth through seventh in the AP Top 25.

Kansas fell six spots to 14th in the AP Top 25. Texas Tech is 16th and BYU 19th in the AP Top 25 as the other teams in the Big XII who are ranked this week. The Big XII continues to dominant the poll. Houston and Iowa State will both be considered for number one seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.