Arizona at Arizona State for key Big XII series this weekend with TV info

Arizona is at Arizona State for a three-game series Friday through Sunday in the baseball version of the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats enter the series tied for third place in the Big XII with a conference record of 6-3, with the Sun Devils in second at 7-2. Arizona beat Arizona State 3-2 last month in a non-conference game.

Arizona enters the weekend 25th in the NCAA College Baseball RPI and Arizona State is 18th. Grand Canyon beat Arizona 11-5 on Wednesday in the Wildcats' most recent game. Arizona State has a four-game winning streak after sweeping Utah last weekend and defeated Cal State Fullerton 14-4 on Tuesday.

Arizona State is third in the Big XII with a .312 batting average and will face an Arizona pitching staff that ranks fourth with a 4.27 Earned Run Average. Outfielder Brendan Summerhill will continue to be out for Arizona with a fractured hand. Garen Caulfield and Mason White each have long on-base streaks for Arizona.

Caulfield has reached base in 17 consecutive games and White has a 12-game streak. Arizona outfielder Aaron Walton is second in the Big XII with 35 runs scored. Freshman starter Smith Bailey is fourth in the Big XII with a 3.13 ERA.

⛽️ up, 🔒 in



Three big games on deck up north pic.twitter.com/ODvdRVjhEx — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 3, 2025

Collin McKinney (0-1, 2.00) will start for Arizona on Friday night versus Ben Jacobs (2-1, 4.42) for Arizona State. Owen Kramkowski (3-3, 6.46) starts for the Wildcats on Saturday, Jack Martinez (3-1, 4.46) for the Sun Devils and Bailey (1-1, 3.13) is the Sunday starter against Jaden Alba (1-0, 4.82) for Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona versus Arizona State All-Time Series

Sunday will be the 500th game between Arizona and Arizona State with the Wildcats holding the advantage 263-233-1. Arizona has a three-game winning streak versus Arizona State. Arizona and Arizona State split the 2024 season series with each team winning twice.

Arizona at Arizona State Television

ESPN+ will televise Arizona at Arizona State on Friday and Saturday with Braiden Bell calling play-by-play and Deven Marrero providing analysis. Sunday night will be televised by ESPN2 with Victor Rojas on play-by-play and Mike Rooney providing analysis.

What is next on the Arizona schedule?

Arizona hosts New Mexico State on Tuesday before Oklahoma State is at Hi-Corbett for a three-game series next weekend. New Mexico State is 15-14 this season. Oklahoma State is 12-14 this season and 1-6 in the Big XII. Arizona and Oklahoma State both played in Arlington and Houston, Texas in February.