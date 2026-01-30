Arizona at Arizona State: Game time, odds, series history and television

After its 86-83 win at BYU on Monday, Arizona returns to the road to play at Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. Arizona State lost 79-76 at Central Florida on Tuesday. The Sun Devils have lost four of their last five games.

Arizona travels to Tempe seeking a program record 22 consecutive wins. The Wildcats would also tie the program record for consecutive wins set from 1914 through 1917. Arizona is chasing multiple records. A win on Saturday would also tie the Big XII record for consecutive wins to start a season set by Kansas in 1996-97.

Arizona beat Arizona State 89-82 in the first meeting this season on January 14 in Tucson. Arizona State is the first of three rematches Arizona will play in during the 2025-26 regular season. Arizona has a rematch with BYU and plays Kansas twice in February.

Containing guard Moe Odom and center Massamba Diop will be keys for Arizona. Odom scored 23 points and had seven assists, but made nine of 24 from the field in the first game against Arizona. Diop had 16 points on seven out of 11 from the field with six rebounds.

Arizona at Arizona State: Tip-off time and television information

Arizona at Arizona State will tip off at noon Mountain Standard Time. Spero Dedes will call play-by-play, Greg Anthony is the analyst and Jared Greenberg is the sideline reporter on TNT. Dedes called the Arizona win over West Virginia last Saturday on CBS.

Arizona at Arizona State FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite at Arizona State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and Arizona State is -120. Arizona is -1700 on the money line and Arizona State is +890. The over/under for Arizona at Arizona State is -162.5.

Arizona versus Arizona State Series History

Arizona leads the all-time series against Arizona State 164-86. The Wildcats have won their last six games against the Sun Devils. That includes the win by Arizona over Arizona State earlier this month. Arizona has won 12 out of the last 13 versus Arizona State.