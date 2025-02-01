Arizona at Arizona State: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona seeks its 11th win in the last 12 games at Arizona State on Saturday. The Wildcats have been one of the hottest teams nationally after a 4-5 start. Arizona hopes to build on its exhilarating overtime win over number three Iowa State on Monday night.

Arizona State is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Sun Devils are fourth among the first four teams out in the ESPN Bracketology posted by Joe Lunardi on Friday. Arizona is a five-seed in the current Bracketology. The Sun Devils enter the game on Saturday with wins in two of their last three games.

Arizona State has incredible balance with six players averaging in double figures. Former Arizona commit Joson Sanon is averaging 11.8 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game for Arizona State as a true freshman. ASU is one of the few teams that can match Arizona in the backcourt and has five-star freshman forward Jayden Quiantance.

Arizona wants a more up-tempo game than Arizona State. The Wildcats are averaging 82.9 PPG to 73.4 for ASU. Getting off to a good start will also be critical for Arizona to take the crowd out of the game. Anthony Dell'Orso needs a bounce-back game for Arizona after going scoreless versus Iowa State.

Arizona at Arizona State FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite at Arizona State per the FanDuel sportsbook. Arizona is minus 275 on the money line and Arizona State is plus 220. The over/under for Saturday is 146.5. The over is minus 106 and the under is minus 114.

Arizona leads the all-time series with Arizona State 161-87. The Wildcats are 66-54 in Tempe and have a 130-75 record versus the Sun Devils in conference games. Arizona is 6-1 versus Arizona State under Tommy Lloyd. Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley is 4-15 versus Arizona and 2-7 in Tempe.

Arizona at Arizona State TV

CBS will televise Arizona at Arizona State with an 11 AM Mountain time tipoff. The top CBS announcing team of Ian Eagle on play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing analysis will call the game.

SO MANY to choose from but here is a few of our favorite 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙪𝙥 moments.



What’s yours???? 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rrUYWpbHoW — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 1, 2025

Arizona at Arizona State predictions

Expecting Arizona to cover the 6.5-points is a tough call, but the Wildcats should pull out the win. If Arizona wins, expect the total to go over. Arizona State needs the game to go under the total to have a chance to emerge victorious.

What's next for Arizona?

After the early start on Saturday, Arizona will travel to Provo, Utah to play BYU with a 9 PM Mountain time start on Tuesday night. Like Arizona State, BYU is one of the last four teams out as listed by Lunardi. Arizona needs to be focused on Saturday and Tuesday for two teams who would love a marque win versus Arizona.