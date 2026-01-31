Arizona at Arizona State: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite at Arizona State per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Laying the points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and Arizona State is -120. The Wildcats are favored for the 20th time in 22 games in 2025-26. Arizona State is an underdog for the sixth time in nine Big XII games in 2025-26.

Arizona is 13-7-1 against the point spread in 2025-26. The Wildcats are 4-1 against the point spread in true road games in 2025-26. Arizona was favored in all of those games with the exception of a 71-67 win at Connecticut as a 4.5-point underdog in November.

Arizona State is 12-8-1 against the point spread in 2025-26. The Sun Devils are 7-4 in 2025-26 against the spread as an underdog. Arizona State lost 89-82 at Arizona, as a 21.0-point underdog on January 14. That was the biggest spread in an Arizona State game this season.

Arizona is -1700 on the money line and Arizona State is +890. The over/under for Arizona at Arizona State is -165.5. The over/under the last time Arizona and Arizona State played was 168.0. The 168.0 over/under was the third-highest in an Arizona and Arizona Stage game in 2025-26.

Arizona and Arizona State 2025-26 Over/Under history

Arizona has had 12 out of 21 games go over in 2025-26. Arizona State has had 13 out of its 21 games exceed the total in 2025-26. Five Arizona games in 2025-26 had an over/under above 165.5. Three Arizona State games had an over/under above 165.5 in 2025-26/

Three of the five Arizona games with an over/under of at least 165.5 went over. All three Arizona State games this season with an over/under of at least 165.5 went over. That included the last time Arizona played Arizona State.

Arizona enters the game on Saturday, averaging 89.6 points per game and allowing 68.3. Arizona State averages 79.4 PPG and allows 79.8. Guard Maurice Odom scored 23 points and center Massamba Diop had 16 against Arizona in the first game. Tobe Awaka had 25, Koa Peat 24 and Ivan Karchenkov 15 in the first game for Arizona.