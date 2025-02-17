Arizona at Baylor: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona seeks a season sweep of Baylor and hopes to avoid its first three-game losing streak under Tommy Lloyd at Baylor on Monday night. Arizona beat Baylor 81-70 in the first meeting this season last month. Arizona previously lost consecutive games twice this season.

Baylor enters the game against Arizona alternating wins and losses over its last nine games with a 5-4 record. Despite its two-game losing streak, Arizona is 17-8 and 11-3 tied for second in the Big XII with Texas Tech. The Wildcats and Red Raiders are two games clear of earning a double-bye in the Big XII Tournament.

Baylor guards Jalen Celestine and Langston Love, who missed the game at Arizona last month, have recently returned. Celestine and Love combine for 17.1 points per game and 6.0 rebounds. Arizona at Baylor matches two of the top five highest-scoring teams in the Big XII. Arizona is third averaging 81.3 PPG, and Baylor is fifth, averaging 79.1 PPG.

Caleb Love is sixth in the Big XII, averaging 15.9 PPG and Norchad Omier is seventh in the conference at 15.6 PPG and leads the league as the only player over 10.0 rebounds per game at 10.2. Arizona leads the Big XI, averaging 40.8 RPG, with Baylor ninth at 36.1.

Arizona at Baylor FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog at Baylor on Monday night per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Arizona and the points is -102. Laying the points with Baylor is -120. Arizona is +108 on the money line and Baylor is -130. The money line for Arizona at Baylor is 151.5.

Arizona at Baylor Series history

Arizona leads the all-time series with Baylor, 6-5, with Arizona taking the lead last month. Baylor beat Arizona 63-58 in 2019, leading 2-1 all-time in Waco.

Arizona at Baylor TV

Jon Schiambi will call play-by-play and former Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico head coach Fran Franschilla will be the analyst as they are weekly for the Big XII games on ESPN's Big Monday. Arizona at Baylor will tipoff at 8 PM Mountain time on ESPN.

Arizona at Baylor predictions

Arizona at Baylor is a difficult game to predict the winner of as the Wildcats seek to avoid their first three-game losing streak under Lloyd. The 151.5-point total being eclipsed seems to be the most likely outcome, however, on Monday night.