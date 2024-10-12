Arizona at BYU final odds and predictions
The line for Arizona at BYU has fluctuated throughout the week. As of late on Friday night, BYU is a 3.5-point favorite per FanDuel. Arizona is plus 130 on the money line and BYU Is minus 156. The over/under 48.5. Arizona at BYU will kickoff at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time.
Arizona is 1-4 this season versus the spread, but 1-1 on the road and as an underdog. BYU is 5-0 versus the spread in 2024. Kansas State beat Arizona 31-7 as a seven-point favorite on September 13. Arizona beat Utah 23-10 as a 7.5-point underdog on September 28.
BYU was favored in their season-opening win over Southern Illinois and versus Wyoming in week three. Southern Methodist, Kansas State and Baylor all lost to BYU as favorites. Army, BYU, Pittsburgh and Marshall are the only teams who have covered the spread in every game they have played this season.
The last four Arizona games have gone under after the season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico in the season opener exceeded the total by 39.5 points. BYU games have alternated between the over and under this season. The first, third and fifth games for BYU have gone over and the second and fourth went under.
Arizona's inconsistency makes them a difficult team to gamble on. The Wildcats amassed 422 yards versus last week, but Tyler Loop made five field goals in six attemps and Arizona had one TD. On the road. Arizona needs to score TDs. Taking the crowd out of the game early is critical.
Predictions
The game should be tight, but the lean is towards BYU to cover. With inconsistency from Arizona and BYU offensively this season, the best bet on Saturday is to take the under. Arizona allowed 331 total yards in the 28-22 loss to Texas Tech. BYU has continued to allow more yards in each of the past three games.