Arizona at BYU: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona will play its third straight road game versus a ranked team on Saturday at number 14 BYU. Arizona lost 31-7 at 18th-ranked Kansas State in its first 2024 road game on September 13 and won 23-10 on September 28 at Utah. Arizona lost 28-22 at home to Texas Tech on Saturday.
BYU is 5-0 and won its last game 34-28 at Baylor. The Cougars had a bye last week. BYU is tied with Colorado, Iowa State and West Virginia at 2-0 in the Big XII. Texas Tech leads the Big XII with a 3-0 record after their win over Arizona. The Wildcats dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big XII after the loss on Saturday.
Arizona has struggled with inconsistency this season. They suffered a blowout loss to Kansas State following two mediocre performances in season-opening wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona. Although they seemed to turn the season around with a win over Utah, they struggled to finish drives against Texas Tech.
BYU has been struggling with its offensive inconsistency. The Cougars had only had 249 yards in a 38-9 win over Kansas State, while Baylor managed to gain 387 yards against BYU. Both Arizona and BYU are aiming to improve their defensive and offensive consistency as they prepare for their game on Saturday.
How to watch Arizona at BYU
Arizona at BYU has a 1 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff with the top Fox team of Gus Johnson on play-by-play, analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft calling the game. The Fox pregame show Big Noon Kickoff will also be live from Provo beginning at 8 AM MST on Saturday.
Arizona at BYU Odds
Arizona is a 4.5-point underdog at BYU per FanDuel. Arizona is plus 160 on the moneyline and BYU is minus 196. The over/under for Saturday is 50.5. The Wildcats are 1-4 this season versus the spread, but 1-1 on the road. BYU is 5-0 versus the spread in 2024.
Arizona at BYU injury report
Arizona will continue to be without running backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt due to eligibility issues and Rayshon Luke who is redshirting and could transfer, plus wide receiver Reymello Murphy with an undisclosed injury. It was also announced this week that Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Per TeamRankings.Com, BYU RBs L.J. Martin and Hinckley Ropati are questionable after missing the last three games. Running back Enoch Nawahine is listed as out for BYU. With the thinned depth at RB, BYU is 88th nationally averaging 188.80 rushing yards per game.
Arizona at BYU weather forecast
The Weather Channel's forecast for Saturday afternoon in Provo is 79°F with winds coming from the South to Southwest at six miles per hour and considerable cloud cover. The forecast predicts a humidity of thirty-two percent and a UV index of four out of 11.
Arizona at BYU series history
Arizona will attempt to end a three-game losing streak versus BYU. BYU beat Arizona in Las Vegas in 2021, Tucson in 2018 and Glendale in 2016. Arizona last beat BYU in the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl. Arizona is 3-4 at BYU. BYU has not hosted Arizona since they won 20-7 in the second half of a home-and-home in 2007.