Arizona at BYU: Odds, Series history, TV and predictions

Arizona tries to keep pace with Houston in the Big XII when they play at BYU on Tuesday night. BYU is 11-1 at home this season with its only defeat an 86-55 loss to Houston last month. Arizona is 4-2 on the road and 4-1 in the Big XII on the road with their only loss at Texas Tech.

BYU is the second consecutive Arizona opponent firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has BYU as the third team out of the NCAA Tournament in his latest update on Friday. BYU was 81-75 at Central Florida on Saturday after the Bracketology update was released.

Arizona and BYU both enter the game on Tuesday night with four-game winning streaks. Both teams have two road wins and two at home during their streaks. Houston is the only ranked team Houston has played at home this season. BYU also lost 95-85 to then number 23 Mississippi in San Diego in November.

Arizona has won four straight games versus ranked teams and is now 6-6 against quadrant one opponents in the NCAA Net Ratings after starting 0-5. BYU is a quad-one game for Arizona as the 33rd-ranked team in the Net Ratings on the road. The Cougars are the seventh quad one Big XII quad one game for Arizona.

Arizona at BYU FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog to BYU per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Wildcats are plus 104 and the Cougars are minus 125 on the money line. The over/under is 151.5.

Arizona versus BYU series history

Arizona leads the all-time series with BYU 20-19 but is 5-15 in Provo. The Wildcats have a 17-16 edge over the Cougars in conference games when they were rivals in the Western Athletic Conference from 1962-1978. BYU beat Arizona in the last two meetings by an average of 26 points.

Arizona at BYU TV information

Mark Neeley is calling play-by-play and former Arizona player Corey Williams who was on the Wildcats' 1994 Final Four team is providing analysis on ESPN With a 10 PM Tipoff.

Predictions

BYU is 8-4 at home versus the point spread and Arizona is 4-2 on the road. The Cougars have been a favorite in all 12 home games this season. The Wildcats are 1-1 this season as a road underdog. Arizona won outright at Cincinnati and lost by 16 at Texas Tech as a 16.5-point underdog.

Arizona can't afford losses to bubble teams. Other than the final five minutes plus at Texas Tech, Arizona has been one of the best teams nationally over the last six weeks. This feels like a game Arizona should win in a high-scoring game that exceeds 151.5 points.