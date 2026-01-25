Arizona at BYU: Point spread and over/under 2025-26 history

Arizona will play on Monday night at BYU in the first of two games between the ranked teams this season. The Wildcats enter the game as a 2.5-point favorite per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona has been favored in all but two games during the 2025-26 season.

Florida was a 3.5-point favorite over Arizona in the season opener. Arizona beat Florida 93-87. Arizona won 71-67 at Connecticut as a 4.5-point underdog in November. BYU was an underdog in every game this season, with the exceptions of its losses to Connecticut and Texas Tech.

Connecticut beat BYU 71-69 as a six-point favorite in November. Texas Tech defeated BYU 84-71 on January 17 as a 2.5-point favorite over the Cougars on January 17. Arizona is 12-7-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and BYU is 9-10. Arizona is 10-7 against the point spread as a favorite in 2025-26.

Arizona has been a favorite in true road games three times during the 2025-26 season. Arizona won 97-78 at Utah as an 18.5-point favorite, 86-73 at TCU, -7.5 and beat Central Florida 84-77, -9.5 points. The Wildcats are 7-1 against the spread in games away from McKale Center in 2025-26.

Arizona at BYU FanDuel Sportsbook money line and over/under

Arizona is -142 and BYU is +118 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona at BYU is 163.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105. Laying the 2,5 point spread with Arizona is -102. Betting the points and BYU is -120.

Arizona and BYU 2025-26 over/under history

The 163.5 point over/under is the tied for the fifth highest for an Arizona game in 2025-26. The highest over/under in an Arizona game this season was 178.5 when the Wildcats beat Alabama 96-75 in Birmingham in December.

Ten BYU games have had an over/under higher than 163.5 in 2025-26. Eleven out of the 20 Arizona games and eight of the 19 BYU games have gone over in 2025-26. Three out of eight Arizona games away outside of Tucson have gone over and four out of 10 BYU home games have exceeded the total in 2025-26.