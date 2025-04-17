Arizona at BYU seeking to extend 3-game winning streak with series and TV info

Arizona travels to BYU for a three-game series from Thursday through Saturday with a three-game winning streak. Arizona enters the weekend in third place in the Big XII, tied with Kansas State at 10-5 in conference games, one game behind first-place West Virginia, who is 10-3. BYU is 5-10 in the Big XII and tied for 11th place with Houston.

Arizona run-ruled Grand Canyon 14-4 in its last game. BYU beat Utah Valley 9-3 on Tuesday. Utah won two out of three versus BYU last weekend. Arizona won the final two games of their series last weekend versus Oklahoma State after losing the opener in 10 innings.

Arizona starting pitcher Collin McKinney is 0-1 but leads the Big XII with a 2.25 earned run average. McKinney will start game one versus Justis Reiser, who is making his first start in three years. Arizona's game one and two starters, Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey, are also in the top 20 in the Big XII in ERA.

BYU enters the weekend with the second-worst pitching staff in the Big XII, posting a 6.87 ERA this season. Three BYU batters are in the top 22 in the Big XII in hitting, led by Bryker Hurdsman, who has a .371 batting average. Luke Anderson for BYU is fourth in the Big XII with 41 RBIs.

Big 12 baseball standings at the halfway point of the conference slate; top 12 teams by win percentage qualify for the league tournament in Arlington.



Arizona at BYU: Television information

All three Arizona at BYU games will be streamed on ESPN+ with Dave McCann and Gary Sheide calling the series this weekend. Arizona at BYU will have the first pitch at 3:30 PM MST on Thursday and Friday and 10:30 AM MST on Saturday.

Arizona versus BYU All-Time Series

Arizona leads the all-time series with BYU 22-9. Arizona beat BYU 11-5 in its last game in Provo on April 4, 2016. The Wildcats beat the Cougars in the last overall game 6-1 on April 18, 2018. BYU last beat Arizona 6-3 on January 30, 2003, when the college baseball season started about two weeks earlier.

Arizona at BYU weekend series pitching matchups

After McKinney versus Rieser on Thursday, Arizona will start Kramkowski (5-3, 4.86) versus Jaden Harris (1-3, 8.24) on Friday and Bailey (1-1, 3.46) will be the game three starter for the Wildcats against Garrison Sumner (3-1, 7.36) for BYU.

The Week ahead

Arizona will return home to host Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:00 PM MST. Texas Tech, who enters this weekend with the worst overall record in the Big XII at 11-21, hosts Arizona for a three-game series next weekend.