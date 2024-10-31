Arizona at Central Florida features contrasting offensive styles
Arizona at Central Florida will feature a game between two teams who have had different offensive motives throughout the 2024 season. Arizona relies on the pass led by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Central Florida is first in the Big XII averaging 267.88 rushing yards per game.
Central Florida running back R.J. Harvey is first in the Big XII with 1,017 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Jacurri Brown who is far more adept as a runner has 44 carries for 339 yards and two TDs. Peny Boone has 34 carries for 208 yards and two TDs. Two other UCF players have over 100 yards rushing.
Arizona is 83rd nationally allowing 163.6 rushing yards per game versus Central Florida who is leading the Big XII and is fifth nationally rushing for 241.5 rushing yards per game. The number one priority for Arizona defensively has to be stopping the run. Florida gave everyone else a blueprint after holding UCF to 108 yards on 40 carries.
Arizona throws on 58.65 percent of their offensive plays. The pass efficiency numbers for Arizona are mediocre at best. Arizona is 89th nationally with a 58.87 completion percentage, 71st averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt, 116th with 10 interceptions thrown and on 3.4 percent of their attempts.
Containing McMillan will be the key to success for Central Florida defensively. McMillan is third nationally with 982 receiving yards and ninth with 59 receptions. After a six-game drought without a TD. McMillan found the end zone last week for the fifth time in 2024.
Central Florida is 116th allowing opponents to complete 65.86 percent of their passes, 78th permitting 7.6 YPA, 114th with opponents averaging 269.0 passing yards per game and 113th with sacks on only 4.23 percent of opposing attempts. Arizona should be able to build on last week's late success passing.
The offensive strengths for Arizona and Central Florida are the defensive weaknesses. If the offenses for Arizona and Central Florida can exploit the weaknesses of the opposing defenses on Saturday as expected it could be a high-scoring game in Orlando.