Arizona at Central Florida final odds moving and predictions
Arizona travels to Orlando on Saturday with a four-game losing streak to play Central Florida, who has lost five consecutive games. The winning team will emerge with some hope and two wins away from being bowl-eligible. The losing team must win its last three games to continue playing beyond November.
Per FanDuel on Saturday morning, Central Florida is a 6.5-point favorite as a late favorite. Arizona plus 6.5 is minus 115, and Central Florida minus 6.5 points is minus 105. The money line is plus 172 for Arizona and minus 210 for Central Florida. The total is 55.5 points, with the over minus 115 and the under minus 105.
Arizona enters the game on Saturday 1-7 versus the point spread in 2024. A 23-10 win at Utah as a 13-point underdog is the only time Arizona beat the number in 2024. Central Florida is 4-4 versus the point spread in 2024. The Knights have covered once during their five-game losing streak.
With a struggling offense, only three Arizona games have gone over this season. Only two Arizona Big XII games have gone over. Five Central Florida games have gone over, Five of the last seven and the two most recent Central Florida games have exceeded the over. Central Florida has played well offensively but is struggling defensively.
The Arizona passing offense will face a struggling Central Florida pass defense, while the Knights' elite rushing attack will play a weak Wildcats run defense. These matchups are crucial to watch this Saturday. Whatever unit performs the best on Saturday will emerge with the win in the Space Game.
Predictions
With both teams struggling, Central Florida has the advantage of playing at home in the Space Game, which means a lot to their university and fan base. Arizona needs to have big plays in the passing game to have a chance. The spread is a big number. Central Florida and the money line is the best bet on Saturday.