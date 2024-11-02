Arizona at Central Florida game between two reeling defenses
Central Florida enters November after ranking 86th nationally allowing 29.5 points per game in October. Arizona was 111th nationally allowing 33.5 PPG in October. Whichever defense performs better on Saturday could decide who wins when Arizona plays at Central Florida.
Turnovers and field position frequently hindered Arizona defensively in October. The Wildcats were a far better 73rd allowing 382.0 total yards per game in October than where they were ranked in points allowed. Central Florida was 99th allowing 426.8 YPG in October.
Central Florida allowed 1,010 total yards combined in a 38-35 loss at Iowa State two weeks ago and a 37-24 defeat versus BYU last week. BYU and Iowa State were able to attack the Central Florida defense using balanced offenses. The Cougars and Cyclones each had over 200 yards passing and rushing versus UCF.
Iowa State had 274 yards passing and 256 rushing versus Central Florida. BYU had 228 passing yards and 252 rushing versus Central Florida. Entering the game versus Iowa State, UCF was allowing 91.17 rushing yards per game. Even in its three Big XII games before Iowa State, UCF allowed 118.33 rushing yards per game.
Arizona has a minus-five turnover margin this season. The Wildcats have forced at least two turnovers in five games in 2024. Arizona has eight turnovers on offense in its past four games with only four forced by the defense. Two turnovers versus BYU on the first three plays in the second half put the defense in an impossible position.
Noah Fifita threw an interception on the first play of the second half and BYU immediately scored a TD to extend the lead to 21-7. On the second play of the next drive, BYU recovered a fumble by Fifita. Arizona held BYU to a field goal, but down 24-7, the game was essentially over.
It is impossible to put any defense in a position to need a stop inside their own 20. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 251 yards and three TDs and BYU ran for 147 averaging 5.4 yards per carry in the win. Opponents have been able to attack Arizona defensively using their own strengths.
Arizona allowed 398 yards to BYU and Colorado and 401 versus West Virginia. Colorado had 250 passing and 148 rushing but on only 3.8 yards per carry. West Virginia had 198 passing and 203 rushing on 5.1 YPC. Versus Central Florida the goal for Arizona defensively will be to stop the run.
Central Florida is fourth nationally averaging 267.88 rushing yards per game and fifth averaging 6.0 YPC. Arizona has to be able to stack the box and force UCF to pass. On offense, Arizona has to attack a UCF defense that has been susceptible to the big play. A high-scoring game could occur on Saturday with both defenses struggling.