Arizona at Central Florida: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona travels to Orlando for the first time to play at Central Florida on Saturday. Arizona beat Arizona State 89-82 on Wednesday for its 17th consecutive win to start the 2025-26 season. Central Florida won 82-73 at Kansas State on Wednesday.

Central Florida is on pace for their best start in program history. The Knights are 3-1 in the Big XII. Central Florida's only losses were 105-93 to Vanderbilt in November and 87-76 at Oklahoma State earlier this month.

The Knights have good balance with four players averaging in double figures. Central Florida is an excellent offensive team, ranking in the top 60 nationally in 10 categories. Arizona should have a prolific day offensively. Central Florida is ranked below 200th nationally in 10 categories.

Arizona and Central Florida should produce a high scoring game. Arizona is 12th nationally, averaging 91.0 points per game. Central Florida is 40th nationally, posting 85.8 PPG. The Knights have a big frontline with 7'2 John Bol, 6'9 Jordan Burks and 6'8 Jamichael Stillwell.

Arizona at Central Florida Game Time and Television Information

Arizona at Central Florida will tip-off at 2 PM Mountain Time. Rich Hollenberg will call play-by-play and King McClure is the analyst for ESPN.

Arizona at Central Florida FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite over Central Florida per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is -550 on the money line and Central Florida is +400. The over/under for Arizona and Central Florida is 165.5.

Arizona versus Central Florida series history

Arizona beat Central Florida 88-80 in 2025 in the only meeting in the series.

Next up for Arizona

After playing at Central Florida on Saturday, Arizona returns home to host Cincinnati on Wednesday and West Virginia on January 25. Cincinnati is 9-8 overall and 1-3 in the Big XII. West Virginia is 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the Big XII.