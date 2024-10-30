Arizona at Central Florida: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona has a four game losing streak and Central Florida has lost five in a row ahead of their first-ever meeting on Saturday in Orlando. Central Florida is hosting its annual space game to celebrate the ties to NASA. The Central Florida Campus is only 35 miles from the Kennedy Space Center.
Central Florida made significant changes to their coaching staff after their 37–24 loss to BYU on Saturday. Head coach Gus Malzahn is relinquishing play-calling to first-year offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr., and Addison Williams is replacing Ted Roof as defensive coordinator.
Central Florida is 51st nationally averaging 30.4 points per game and 86th allowing 27.1 PPG. The Knights are 19th in total offense averaging 454.8 yards per game and 79th allowing 379.1 total yards per game. With a minus-four turnover margin, Central Florida is 99th nationally.
Arizona enters the game with Central Florida averaging 23.4 PPG and 91st allowing 28.0 PPG. The Wildcats are 71st averaging 389.0 total yards per game and 70th permitting 366.9 yards per game. Arizona will be tested by UCF who is third nationally averaging 267.88 rushing yards per game.
How to watch at Arizona at Central Florida
Dan Heile is calling the game for FS1 with former NFL running back Robert Smith as the analyst. Arizona at Central Florida will not have a sideline reporter as the the the norm with Heile and Smith.
Arizona at Central Florida odds
Arizona is a 6.5-point underdog at Central Florida per FanDuel. A bet on Arizona taking the points is at minus 114 and Central Florida and laying the points is minus 106. Arizona is plus 176 on the money line and Central Florida minus 215. The total is 56.5 with the over at minus 106 and the under at minus 114.
Arizona at Central Florida 2024 Odds history
Arizona is 3-6 versus the spread in 2024. Utah was the only game Arizona covered and won as an underdog in 2024. Arizona is 1-2 as an underdog in 2024 with all three games on the road. Central Florida began the season covering and winning its first three games. The Knights have dropped five in a row and have not covered during the streak.
Three of the five Arizona games have gone over this season with the other five going under. Five Central Florida games have gone over this season. The Knights' first three games in 2024 and the last two hit the over.
Orlando Saturday weather forecast
The forecast on Saturday in Orlando is 85 degrees with a 21 percent chance of rain, winds out of the Northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour and humidity at 71 percent per The Weather Channel.
Arizona at Central Florida injuries
Arizona has been decimated by injuries. The Wildcats are without starting linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes who are all out for the season. Central Florida has been without kicker Colton Boomer who is listed as questionable versus Arizona by Team Rankings.Com
Arizona versus Central Florida series history
Arizona and Central Florida are playing for the first time. This is the first game for Arizona in Florida since a 8-7 loss to top ranked Miami in 1992. BYU and Colorado both defeated Arizona and BYU as the Wildcats and Knights only 2024 common opponents. UCF beat TCU in September. Arizona plays TCU next week.