Arizona at Central Florida: Odds, Prediction, Series History and TV

Arizona seeks its sixth consecutive win when they host Central Florida on Saturday. Arizona, Houston and Iowa State are the only undefeated teams in the Big XII at 3-0. Central Florida has been surprising with an 11-3 overall record and 2-1 in the Big XII. The Knights are 1-0 on the road this season.

Central Florida travels to Tucson with wins in six of its last seven games. The only loss for Central Florida in its last seven games was a 99-48 defeat to Kansas in Orlando on Sunday. Central Florida also lost 86-70 to Wisconsin in the Greenbriar Classic as the only common opponent with Arizona.

Arizona enters the game on Saturday with the third-highest scoring offense and fourth-best margin of victory in the Big XII. Central Florida is last in the Big XII allowing 76.4 points per game and 15th in scoring margin. Arizona matches up well against Central Florida.

Arizona has played excellent defense during their five-game winning streak. Big XII leading scorer Javon Small of West Virginia scored 17 points, but shot 6-17 as Arizona won 75-56 on Tuesday night in Morgantown. Keyshawn Hall, Jordan Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson in the top 13 scorers in the Big XII for Central Florida.

Central Florida at Arizona FanDuel odds

Fan Duel lists Arizona as a 16.5-point favorite over Central Florida. Taking Central Florida and the points is minus 118. Laying the points and Arizona is minus 104. Central Florida is plus 980 on the money line and Arizona is minus 2,000. The over/under is minus 156.5

Arizona versus Central Florida series history

Arizona and Central Florida are playing for the first time.

Central Florida at Arizona TV

Central Florida at Arizona will tip-off at 8 PM Mountain time with Dave Pasch calling play-by-play and Sean Farnham as the analyst.

Central Florida at Arizona prediction

The point spread is difficult to trust. Taking Arizona on the money line is the best bet. The over/under is a big number. Based on the point-spread Arizona is projected to win by a score of about 91-75. Although UCF does not have a great defense that is still a big number in the Big XII.