Arizona at Cincinnati Game Time and TV Network Announced

Arizona will kickoff at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time at Cincinnati on FS1 on November 15 as announced by the Big XII on Monday. Arizona and Cincinnati will be playing for the first time. Cincinnati is currently 5-1 in the Big XII and tied for second place with Texas Tech, a half game behind BYU.

The Bearcats are 7-2 overall and firmly in the running for a berth in the Big XII Championship Game. Cincinnati lost 45-14 at Utah on Saturday for its first 2025 Big XII defeat. BYU, the Big XII leader with a 5-0 conference record is at Cincinnati on November 22.

Arizona could potentially catch Cincinnati looking ahead by playing the Bearcats the week before they host BYU. Cincinnati is 5-1 at home this season. Nebraska beat Cincinnati 20-17 in the season opener to give the Bearcats their only 2025 home loss.

Arizona emphatically ended a five game road losing streak on Saturday with a 52-17 win at Colorado on Saturday. The Wildcats improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big XII with the win over the Buffaloes. Cincinnati is on a bye this weekend.

Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State are the common opponents between Arizona and Cincinnati. Cincinnati defeated Iowa State and Kansas State by a combined 11 points and won 49-17 at Oklahoma State. Arizona beat Kansas State, lost at Iowa State and plays Kansas on Saturday.

Cincinnati plummeted to 25th in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today week 11 polls after its loss at Utah. The Bearcats were ranked as high as 17th in 2025 in the AP Top 25 and 16th USA Today Coaches poll for week 10 during the 2025 season.

Arizona needs one more win to become bowl-eligible. Cincinnati is still in contention for a College Football Playoff berth if the Bearcats can win the Big XII. Arizona will try to close out the season strong as they did in 2023 when the Wildcats won their last seven games to finish 10-3.