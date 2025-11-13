Arizona at Cincinnati Initial Player Availability Reporting Update is small

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and defensive lineman Tia Savea are out for Arizona, as listed in the Initial Player Availability Reporting Update posted by the Big XII on Wednesday night. Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor and wide receiver Caleb Goodie are questionable for the Bearcats.

Groves-Killebrew last played for Arizona in the 31-28 loss at Houston on October 18 when he had one tackle. In six games in 2025, Groves-Killebrew has 6.0 tackles and a 0.5 sack. Groves-Killebrew has missed the last two games for Arizona.

Ayden Garnes is listed as the co-starter with Groves-Killebrew at CB. With Groves-Killebrew out, Jay'Vion Cole and Michael Dansby, the other starting CBs for Arizona, should also see an increase in snaps. Arizona is second in the Big XII, allowing 160.1 passing yards per game.

Savea had four tackles in the win against Kansas on Saturday. For the entire 2025 season, Savea has 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack and two quarterback hurries. Julian Savaiinaea is listed as the backup to Savea. Deshawn McKnight and Leroy Palau, the other co-starters at DT, should also have an increase in snaps versus Cincinnati.

Pryor was the leading rusher for Cincinnati before he was injured versus Utah. Pryor has 66 carries for 478 yards for an elite 7.2 yards per carry with three touchdowns. If Pryor cannot play, Tawee Walker, the leading rusher for Cincinnati with 97 carries for 533 yards and four TDs, could have an increase in snaps.

Goodie is fourth on Cincinnati with 20 receptions for 380 yards and two TDs. Cincinnati goes four deep at WR. Cyrus Allen leads Cincinnati with 36 receptions for 514 yards and 10 TDs. Jeff Caldwell and Noah Jennings have also been contributors at WR for Cincinnati in 2025.

In a key game in the Big XII race, Arizona and Cincinnati should be close to full strength. Savea is a critical loss for Arizona, but the Wildcats are otherwise healthy. The Thursday Player Availability Reporting Update will be posted by the Big XII at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time.