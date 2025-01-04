Arizona at Cincinnati vastly different styles with 2 evenly matched teams

Arizona at Cincinnati will feature contrasting styles on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are 18th nationally averaging 85.9 points per game and the Bearcats are 111th averaging 78.4. Cincinnati is more of a defensive-oriented team as they have been traditionally and Arizona is more adept offensively.

Arizona wants to play an up-tempo game, while Cincinnati will try to play more deliberately. Arizona is 55th nationally averaging 74.2 possessions per game. Cincinnati ranks 296th nationally with an average of 68.2 possessions per game. Turnovers will also play a key role on Saturday in the Queen City.

Cincinnati is 49th nationally with a plus 3.1 turnover margin and Arizona is 108th at plus 1.9. Arizona is averaging 14.6 turnovers per game in their wins and 10.14 in losses. Arizona committed a season-high 22 turnovers in a 57-54 loss to UCLA last month. The Wildcats blew a 13-point second-half lead versus the Bruins.

Cincinnati committed 31 combined turnovers in its losses at Villanova and at Kansas State in an upset on Monday night to begin Big XII play. Kansas State and Villanova combined for 19 turnovers in their wins over Cincinnati. Having a positive turnover margin is huge for Arizona on the road.

Arizona is averaging 97.28 points per game in its wins and 70 in its losses. That includes losing 83-76 to West Virginia in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and 57-54 to UCLA in Phoenix. Arizona has a rematch at West Virginia on Saturday in their last regular season meeting in 2024-25.

Cincinnati lost 68-60 at Villanova and 70-67 at Kansas State. The Bearcats are ninth nationally allowing 59.5 PPG. Arizona is 118th allowing 68.8 PPG. Arizona has to will their tempo versus Cincinnati. The Wildcats cannot allow the game to become a slugfest like UCLA did in the last 10 minutes.

Keeping Caleb Love hot will also be critical. Love has recovered from a slow start and is averaging 26.7 PPG, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor, 35.3 percent on three-point attempts and 81.8 percent from the free throw line during Arizona's three-game winning streak.

Love will play opposite of 6'6 Cincinnati shooting guard Daniel Stallings who is averaging 11.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 2.3 APG. Stallings will have a two-inch size advantage on Love. Cincinnati is led by 6'6 Lithuanian guard Simas Lukosius who averages 14.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.9 APG. Anthony Dell'Orso projects to guard Lukosius.

Cincinnati is efficient offensively but doesn't have as much firepower as Arizona. If Arizona can impose its will on Cincinnati it can win. Arizona has played a tougher schedule than Cincinnati. Arizona is 23rd in the NCAA Net Ratings and Cincinnati is 25th. This game is even. The team that plays its style should win.