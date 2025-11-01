Arizona at Colorado Final Odds and Prediction

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite in the late FanDuel Sportsbook odds entering the game on Saturday night in Boulder. Arizona is -178 on the money line and Colorado is +150. The over/under for Arizona at Colorado is 53.5.

Laying the points with Arizona is -108. Taking the points and Colorado is -112. Placing money on the over is -104. Betting the under is -118. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 57.9 percent chance to beat Colorado.

Arizona is a road favorite for the first time since a 59-23 win at Arizona State in the final 2023 regular season game. Arizona has lost five consecutive road games. Iowa State beat Arizona 39-14 as a 4.0 point favorite in Ames. Houston won at home over Arizona 31-28 two weeks ago as a 2.0-point favorite.

Colorado is a home underdog for the fourth time in 2025. Georgia Tech won at Colorado 27-20 as a 3.5-point favorite in the season opener. BYU won at Colorado 24-21 as a 6.5-point favorite. Colorado upset Iowa State 24-17 as a 3.0-point underdog.

Arizona is 4-3 overall against the spread in 2025. Colorado is 3-4-1 overall against the spread in 2025. Three Arizona games, including both of their 2025 contests on the road, have gone over. Three Colorado games, but only one at home, have exceeded the over in 2025.

Arizona at Colorado Predictions

Arizona at Colorado projects as a close game. Arizona needs to prove it can win on the road, much less cover as more than a field goal favorite. The total should be tight. Colorado has one of the worst defenses in the Big XII. If you want to put money on Arizona at Colorado, the Buffaloes and Wildcats have both trended during the 2025 season.

FanDuel also has multiple player prop bets that can be placed. Among the prop bets are passing yards for Noah Fifita and rushing and receiving yards for players on both Arizona and Colorado for the game on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder.