Arizona at Colorado One 6-Day Selection With Kickoff and Network TBD

Arizona at Colorado on November 1 is one of six Big XII games placed on a six-day selection with the kickoff time and network to be determined after games played in week nine. Arizona is on a bye this week. Colorado plays on Saturday at Utah.

The other November 1 games placed on a six-day selection are Arizona State at Iowa State, Texas Tech at Kansas State, Central Florida at Baylor, Cincinnati at Utah and West Virginia at Houston. The Arizona at Colorado games is likely to have low priority among the six with both teams 1-3 in the Big XII.

BYU and Cincinnati lead the Big XII with 4-0 conference records. Houston, Texas Tech and Arizona State are tied for third with 3-1 Big XII records. Every other team in the Big XII has at least two losses. Houston at Arizona State and Colorado at Utah with primetime kickoffs on Saturday are the week nine marquee games.

Oklahoma State at Kansas will kickoff at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+ as the only game announced by the Big XII for week 10. Week nine has six different kickoff times. Games will kickoff between 9:00 AM MST to 7:15 PM MST in week nine.

The earliest scheduled kickoff for Arizona in 2025 was 9:00 AM MST in the 31-28 loss at Houston on Saturday. The season opening 40-6 win over Hawai'i with a schedule 7:30 PM kickoff time was the latest start for Arizona during the 2025 season.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, Fox and TNT are televising Big XII games during week nine. FS1 broadcasted the Arizona at Houston game and could potentially be another outlet for the Wildcats at the Buffaloes during week 10. Arizona has 10 wins and 17 losses in the all-time series versus Colorado that begn in 1931.