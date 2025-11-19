Arizona at Connecticut: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona will continue its challenging early-season schedule at Connecticut on Wednesday. Arizona began the season with a win over defending national champion and third-ranked Florida and added a second-ranked win over UCLA on Friday.

Connecticut has started the season 4-0. The biggest win for Connecticut was an 86-84 victory over BYU on Saturday. The Arizona win over UCLA on Friday assured the Wildcats' game at UConn on Wednesday night is between top-five teams.

Senior Alex Karaban won national championships with Connecticut in 2023 and 2024. Karaban is second on Connecticut, averaging 18.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds while contributing 2.3 assists. Karaban is shooting 61. percent from the field, 60.9 percent on three-point attempts and 90.9 percent on free throws this season.

Four UConn players average in double figures, led by 6'10, 260-pound forward Tarrris Reed, who is having a breakout season leading the Huskies, averaging 20.0 PPG and 9.3 RPG. UConn is without five-star freshman guard Braylon Mullins, who is out until early December with an ankle injury.

Arizona at Connecticut Game Time and Television information

Arizona at Connecticut will tip off at 5 PM Mountain Standard Time on FS1 with Jason Benetti calling play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing the analysis.

Arizona at Connecticut FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 5.5-point underdog at Connecticut on Wednesday via the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and Arizona is -106 and laying the points with UConn is -114. Arizona is +205 on the money line and UConn is -260. The over/under is -156.5. Betting the over is -115 and putting money on the under is -105.

Arizona versus Connecticut All-Time Series

Arizona has two wins and five losses all-time against Connecticut. The Wildcats won the two most recent games against the Huskies in 2017 in Tucson and 2018 in Hartford.