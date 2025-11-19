Arizona at Connecticut named the top game this week by NCAA.com

Arizona at Connecticut was named the top game of the week by Andy Katz of NCAA.com. The game between the Wildcats and Huskies is the only one this week between top-five teams in the rankings. Connecticut is third in both polls, Arizona is fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Duke versus Kansas and Michigan State against Kentucky in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, that was played on Tuesday night, were second and third on Katz's list for the top games this week.

Arizona already has marquee wins over Florida in the season opener and against UCLA on Friday. Florida is the defending national champion and began the season ranked third nationally. UCLA was ranked 15th nationally when Arizona defeated them at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Connecticut began the season with easy wins over New Haven, UMass-Lowell and Columbia before an 86-84 win over then ninth-ranked BYU on Saturday. Connecticut has games against Illinois, Kansas and Florida in the next three weeks.

Connecticut leads the all-time series with Arizona 5-2. After losing the first five games against Connecticut, Arizona has won the past two. The most recent game was played between Arizona and Connecticut in December 2018 in Hartford.

Arizona should be a fixture this season among the top 10 games each week. Arizona has remaining non-conference games against eighth-ranked Alabama and number 22 Auburn. In addititon to Arizona and BYU, second-ranked Houston, plus Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas are Big XII teams in the top 25.

Arizona has thrived under head coach Tommy Lloyd against other top 25 teams. Lloyd has coached Arizona to a 23-13 record against AP Top 25 opponents, the second-best winning percentage nationally since the 2021-22 season. Lloyd is also 7-4 against top five opponents.