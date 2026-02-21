Zona Zealots
Arizona at Houston: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona plays at Houston on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the 2025-26 regular season.
ByAlan Rubenstein|
Mar 15, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to shoot the ball against Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half for the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) attempts to shoot the ball against Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half for the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship game at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona and Houston has quickly become one of the marquee Big XII rivalries. Before they both joined the Big XII, fifth-seeded Houston upset number-one-seeded Arizona in the 2022 NCAA Tournament South Regional Semifinals.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona as a 4.5-point underdog at Houston. Taking Arizona and the points is -102. Laying the points with Houston is -120. Arizona is +198 and Houston is -245 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona at Houston is 141.5.

Arizona is 14-11-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Houston is 14-12. Arizona is 8-3 against the point spread on the road and Houston is 8.5. Houston is only the fourth team to be favored against Arizona during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona beat Florida 93-87 in the season opener as a 3.5-point underdog, won 71-67 at Connecticut with the Huskies favored by 4.5 and earned an 86-83 victory at BYU with the Cougars a 1.0-point favorite. Houston should be the biggest challenge for Arizona this season.

Houston 2025-26 point spread history

Houston has been favored in every game this season except when they won 77-66 at BYU in a pick'em game and as a 2.5-point underdog in a 70-67 loss at Iowa State on Monday. The Cougars were favored in all three of their 2025-26 losses.

Houston was a three-point favorite in a 76-73 defeat to Tennessee and a five-point favorite in a 90-86 loss at Texas Tech. Houston was favored by as many as 5.5 points over Arizona late on Thursday before the margin re-shifted towards the Wildcats to 4.5 points.

Arizona and Houston 2025-26 Over/Under history

The 141.5 point over/under is the lowest for an Arizona game this season. Arizona and West Virginia previously had an over/under of 144.5 that ended in an 88-53 win for the Wildcats. Only eight Houston games this season have had an over/under that exceeded 141.5.

Arizona at Houston Game time and TV information

Arizona at Houston is part of a pair of games between top four teams this weekend. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ABC. Jon Sciambi on play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla as the analyst will call Arizona at Houston as the top ABC/ESPN Big XII announcing team.

