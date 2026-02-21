Arizona at Houston: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

Arizona and Houston has quickly become one of the marquee Big XII rivalries. Before they both joined the Big XII, fifth-seeded Houston upset number-one-seeded Arizona in the 2022 NCAA Tournament South Regional Semifinals.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona as a 4.5-point underdog at Houston. Taking Arizona and the points is -102. Laying the points with Houston is -120. Arizona is +198 and Houston is -245 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona at Houston is 141.5.

Arizona is 14-11-1 against the point spread in 2025-26 and Houston is 14-12. Arizona is 8-3 against the point spread on the road and Houston is 8.5. Houston is only the fourth team to be favored against Arizona during the 2025-26 season.

Arizona beat Florida 93-87 in the season opener as a 3.5-point underdog, won 71-67 at Connecticut with the Huskies favored by 4.5 and earned an 86-83 victory at BYU with the Cougars a 1.0-point favorite. Houston should be the biggest challenge for Arizona this season.

Houston 2025-26 point spread history

Houston has been favored in every game this season except when they won 77-66 at BYU in a pick'em game and as a 2.5-point underdog in a 70-67 loss at Iowa State on Monday. The Cougars were favored in all three of their 2025-26 losses.

Houston was a three-point favorite in a 76-73 defeat to Tennessee and a five-point favorite in a 90-86 loss at Texas Tech. Houston was favored by as many as 5.5 points over Arizona late on Thursday before the margin re-shifted towards the Wildcats to 4.5 points.

Arizona and Houston 2025-26 Over/Under history

The 141.5 point over/under is the lowest for an Arizona game this season. Arizona and West Virginia previously had an over/under of 144.5 that ended in an 88-53 win for the Wildcats. Only eight Houston games this season have had an over/under that exceeded 141.5.

Arizona at Houston Game time and TV information

Arizona at Houston is part of a pair of games between top four teams this weekend. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ABC. Jon Sciambi on play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla as the analyst will call Arizona at Houston as the top ABC/ESPN Big XII announcing team.