Arizona at Houston Big XII GameDay Player Availability Reporting Udpate

The Big XII Player Availability Reporting Update for Arizona at Houston is the same as it was on Friday night. Six players are out for Arizona and wide receiver Chris Hunter is a game time decision. Houston has 14 players out and WR Stephon Johnson as a game time decision.

Hunter was listed as probable on Friday and Johnson was questionable. Defensive back Gianni Edwards, defensive linemen Jarra Anderson and Tre Smith, offensive lineman Koa Peat and tight ends Keyan Burnett and Tyler Powell are out for Arizona.

Anderson and Burnett are no longer with the Arizona football program. Powell and Smith had season ending surgeries. Edwards and Peat were not expected to contribute signficantly for Arizona in 2025. Other than Hunter, the key players for Arizona all appear to be healthy for Houston.

Johnson would be a significant loss for Houston if he were out. Johnson is eighth nationally, averaging 21.75 yards per reception and is third on Houston with 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Stacy Sneed, second on Houston with 33 carries for 130 yards in 2025, is also out on Saturday.

The depth for Houston could be impacted on Saturday. Houston will be without two defensive backs, two defensive linemen, one linebacker, three RBs, two tight ends and two WRs (that does not include Johnson.

Wide receiver is the deepest position for Arizona in 2025. Tre Spivey, the co-starter with Hunter, would likely receive more snaps against Houston. Freshman Gio Richardson is another player who could receive an increase in snaps if Hunter cannot play.

Arizona at Houston will kick off at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time on FS1. Eric Collins will call the play-by-play and Spencer Tillman is the analyst. FS1 has chosen not to provide a sideline reporter for Arizona at Houston on Saturday.