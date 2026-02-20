Arizona plays at Houston on Saturday as co-leaders in the Big XII with 11 wins and two losses. With only four games remaining in the regular season after Saturday, the winner will take a one-game lead and own the tiebreaker. The game between number two Houston and fourth-ranked Arizona is part of a blockbuster weekend.

This weekend could be a pair of Final Four previews with number-one Michigan and second-ranked Duke playing in Washington, D.C. Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Houston were the number-one seeds in the NCAA Tournament media mock brackets posted on Thursday.

The loser of Arizona and Houston will fall into a tie with Iowa State and Kansas for second place in the Big XII. Kansas hosts Cincinnati at 11:00 AM Mountain Standard Time on Saturday and Iowa State is at BYU at 8:30 on Saturday night.

Arizona and Houston have performed at a high level throughout the 2025-26 season. Arizona is 10-2 against NCAA Net Rating quadrant one opponents. Houston is 7-3 versus quad one. With Houston currently seventh in the NetRating, this would be the biggest win for Arizona this season.

Arizona at Houston Game time and television information

Arizona at Houston will tip-off at 1:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ABC. The top ABC/ESPN Big XII team of Jon Sciambi on play-by-play and Fran Fraschilla as the analyst will call Arizona at Houston.

Arizona at Houston FanDuel Odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point underdog at Houston via the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Taking Arizona and the points is -102. Laying the points with Houston is -120. Arizona is +198 and Houston is -245 on the money line. The over/under for Arizona at Houston is 141.5.

Arizona versus Houston all-time series

Houston leads the all-time series against Arizona 8-6. The Cougars are 3-0 against Tommy Lloyd. Houston beat Arizona in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals and defeated the Wildcats twice during the 202