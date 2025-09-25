Arizona at Iowa State Big XII Initial Injury Availability Report

The Big XII released their initial availability injury reports for week five. Ten Arizona players are listed as out and three are questionable for the game on Saturday night at Iowa State. Iowa State has 10 players listed as out, one as doubtful, two as questionable and five as probable.

Running back Kedrick Reescano and offensive linemen Chubba Maae and Chance Roberts are listed as doubtful for Arizona. Reescano is listed as co-first team with Quincy Craig and Ismail Mahdi, Maae is the starting left guard on the Arizona depth chart and Roberts is not on the two-deep.

None of the players listed as out for Arizona have made an impact this season. Offensive lineman Ise Matautia is the only Arizona player listed as out who played in the 23-17 Arizona win over Kansas State on September 12 before the week four bye.

Iowa State will be without its top two kickers, Kyle Konrardy and Jace Gilbert, on Saturday, per Cyclone Alert. Updates to the availability reports will be posted on Thursday and Friday night and 90 minutes before the 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff on Saturday.

Behold, the first-ever Arizona football availability report mandated by the Big 12: pic.twitter.com/56HvhNfAWM — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 25, 2025

Defensive line Tamatoa McDonough, who has 8.0 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, is another key player listed as injured for Iowa State. Cyclone Alert reported on Wednesday, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell expects the majority of the players listed as probable to play against Arizona.

Gilbert also has 8.0 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack in 2025 for Iowa State. None of the other players listed for Iowa State on the availability report has made an impact in 2025. Defensive line and kicker will be the positions to watch for the Cyclones.

The weather on Saturday night in Ames is forecast for 79 degress with 46 percent humidity at kickoff. As the sun goes down, the temperatures potentially the humidity should drop. Iowa State could be tested with a potentially thin DL and Arizona will need to remain healthy at tight end.